Drivers Warned of Delays as WSDOT Reworks US 97/SR 14 Intersection

When I saw this Washington State Department of Transportation update, I knew exactly which intersection was getting changed on my way from Kennewick to Maryhill along State Route 14.

You'll recognize the intersection as well if you travel the highway often.

Driving US 97? Expect Delays as WSDOT Reworks Maryhill Intersection

Here are the changes you'll see along the US 97/SR 14 intersection in Klickitat County.

Get our free mobile app

Why WSDOT Is Removing a Stop Sign for Northbound US 97 Traffic

The WSDOT will be removing the stop sign for northbound US 97 traffic. That'll be a huge change.

The WSDOT will then add stop signs for eastbound and westbound SR 14 traffic

I've enclosed picture examples below of the change, thanks to the WSDOT. Below is the old configuration:

WSDOT Via Facebook WSDOT Via Facebook

READ MORE: When Does Nordstrom Rack Open In Kennewick This Fall?

Here's the updated intersection starting August 24th:

WSDOT Via Facebook WSDOT Via Facebook

As you can see, a big change for this intersection. The WSDOT hopes that will improve traffic flow, reduce backups, and help freight trucks maintain momentum as they head north on US 97

The WSDOT says to look for new markings, pavement signs, and warning lights. If you've taken this road alot, you will know exactly where this intersection sits near Maryhill.

You can read more about this traffic change here from the WSDOT.