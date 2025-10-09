(The Center Square) – Less than a week after being “unconditionally released” from confinement on McNeil Island, the man who became known as the “South Hill Rapist” is moving into a group home in Auburn, not Federal Way as initially planned.

Kevin Coe, 78, was accused of committing dozens of sexual assaults from the late 1970s to early 1980s in the Spokane area; crimes that terrorized the community for many years.

Several convictions were thrown out due to inadmissible evidence, including victims being hypnotized to recall alleged rapes. Coe ended up serving time on a sole rape conviction.

Coe served more than 40 years in prison and civil confinement on McNeil Island, a facility for sexually violent offenders deemed likely to reoffend.

Experts say he no longer fits the criteria for confinement because of his age and disability, and last week, a judge in Spokane agreed that Coe should be freed.

At the time, the city of Federal Way had been informed that Coe would be moving to a group home located just off S. 288th in the south King County city.

“Coe will reside at the Win Win Adult Family Home in Federal Way and be a registered sex offender,” Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell's communications manager texted The Center Square before Coe's release.

“We do not have any say in the release of Kevin Coe, and we understand the sensitivity surrounding this matter. We acknowledge the community’s concerns regarding his potential placement in Federal Way,” he said.

Federal Way City Councilmember Jack Walsh told The Center Square last week he questioned Coe’s unconditional release, which means neighbors receive no notice of his placement.

Then, early Wednesday, The Center Square learned Coe would not be moving into the Federal Way residence, but instead had moved into a group home in Auburn.

The sex offender registry indicates that the Anchored by Grace Adult Family Home is located on the 2900 block of 15th St SE, near Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn.

“We’re very glad that he’s not coming to Federal Way,” Walsh said Wednesday.

The Center Square inquired whether council members had discussed Coe and earlier reports that he would be visiting Federal Way.

“There was informal discussion among council members, but nothing that constituted a quorum,” Walsh said.

Federal Way City Council President Linda Kochmar responded via email regarding news that Coe is not relocating to the city.

“There appeared to be a lot of comments on social media,” she said. “I can tell you the council would have vehemently pushed back if we were called upon to do so. There is a city park several blocks from that house, and many children in the neighborhood. I, for one, would have been there fighting it as would have a community group of folks called ‘Stand Up Federal Way.’ A 78-year-old man is not necessarily elderly or feeble!”

The Department of Social and Health Services told The Center Square that it could provide no details about Coe’s residence and why the move to Auburn occurred, as Coe was released unconditionally. The agency advised following up with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO did not respond in time for publication.

Many people objected to Coe’s release ahead of last week’s decision, including victims' families and Rep. Jenny Graham, R-Spokane Valley, whose sister, Debra, was murdered at the age of 15 by Green River Killer Gary Ridgway.

“This man refused to do any sort of treatment whatsoever and has not taken responsibility for the lives that he absolutely horrifically either destroyed or affected. I feel terrible for these victims. But this is again another stark example of victims not really being considered in this justice system,” Graham said. “So, he does this amount of harm and doesn't participate in any kind of training and will not take any accountability for what it is that he's done, and now they're going to let him out.”

Residents wishing to be notified of sex offenders in their community can do so here.