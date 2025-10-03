How to Spot a Tri-Cities Native in 10 Easy Steps

I love the Tri-Cities. I've always been a Washingtonian, but I first moved to the Tri-Cities in 2007 and fell in love with the place.

Only in the Tri-Cities: Signs You’re Definitely a Local

There are a lot of things that make Tri-Cities different than other places in the Evergreen State. I thought I'd break down 10 things that tell everyone that you are from the Tri-Cities.

Get our free mobile app

If you have floated the Yakima or Columbia, you are 100% Tri-Cities; it's a rite of passage every summer.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

You are 100% Tri-Cities if you argue that Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland (and don’t forget West Richland) is better.

How about the wind? If you know all about the craziness of the wind around here, you are 100% Tri-Cities.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Do you debate the bridges? Blue or Cable, and the best way home on a Friday afternoon.

Tri-Cities Life: 10 Quirks Only Locals Understand

If you have folks coming from out of town, it's got to be a wine tasting weekend, right?

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Dust storms? Everyone has an “I couldn’t see anything on 240” story.

What was your favorite concert at the Toyota Center? That's 100% Tri-Cities.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Tri-Citians love their sports. What's your pick? Americans or Dust Devils?

The best weekend of the Summer is the hydroplanes. I believe we are famous for the Waterfollies.

The last thing that makes you totally 100% Tri-Cities is that you and you alone know all about Hanford.

As you can see, it was easy picking 10 things, so add to my list what makes you 100% Tri-Cities?

Let me know in the comments below.

READ NEXT: 15 Places You'll Want To Tour In The Tri-Cities