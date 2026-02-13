Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: This Good Boy Named Juice Just Needs a Chance

Don't turn away, this sweet boy, Juice needs a new home, and he's being overlooked at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. It's time to find him a forever home.

Add Some “Juice” to Your Life With This Adoptable Pup

Juice stopped by the studios today, and we had a great time with him.

Juice was brought to TCAS by Animal Control on 7/2/25 after his previous home was no longer available, and he has grown tremendously in confidence since arriving.

He can be very eager to head out of the shelter (we don’t blame him), but once he’s out on the walking trails, he turns into a dream, a loose-leash walker who just wants a job to do. He loves to work and is incredibly eager to please.

He is very good at “sit” and takes treats so gently, truly a treat connoisseur. He has this adorable quirk of walking backwards while maintaining direct eye contact, like he’s making sure you’re still watching him. He is smart, engaged, and we can easily see how trainable he is.

Juice has not shown reactivity toward other dogs here and will make a beeline right back to his kennel when finished, clearly recognizing it as his safe space.

He is honestly incredibly well-behaved and has come such a long way during his time with us. Meet and greets are required between any current dogs in the home and the dog you wish to adopt.

When Juice arrived, he had double cherry eye, a condition where the gland of the third eyelid protrudes, creating a red “cherry” appearance in the corner of the eye.

He had surgery to repair both eyes; one stayed in place, and while the cherry eye did return in the other, it does not bother him.

He is such a good boy, and I hope the cherry eye isn't the reason he hasn't been adopted yet - He deserves a chance to make you and your family happy.

If you would like to adopt, click here for more details. He's a special boy who deserves a wonderful home.