Tri-Cities’ Favorite Fast-Food Spot Isn’t What You Think

I'll admit it. I love fast food, and we've got some great fast food places in the Tri-Cities that are worth checking out.

You’ll Never Guess Tri-Cities’ Top Fast-Food Restaurant

There was a new survey done by Hard Rock Bet ranking Washington State and its favorite fast food restaurants. It should come as no surprise that McDonald's was ranked #1 in search lists with over 800,000 searches.

Yakima Dme Canva Yakima Dme Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A were second and third in the rankings, as we just got our first Chick-fil-A here in the Tri-Cities, it won't knock off the #1 choice for fast food in the Columbia Basin.

Here are the rankings of fast food restaurants in Washington State:

hard rock bet hard rock bet loading...

Tri-Cities’ Most Loved Fast-Food Restaurant Might Shock You

So who is ranked #1 in the Tri-Cities?

I do love me some Burger Ranch, but you've got to give it up for Zips. A true local classic: started in Kennewick in 1953, and it's still rocking the TC today. Some say that Zip's was the very first fast food restaurant in Washington State, but I'll leave that for the historians to figure out.

credit: google maps street view credit: google maps street view loading...

Known for its burgers, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, and especially its tartar sauce, Zips is a PNW icon.

Other mentions include Five Guys and, yes, even some of our taco trucks made the survey, so it's not only burgers that Tri-Citians love.

I will say if Ruff's was still around, some might dispute the #1 placing of Zip's as Tri-Cities' fast food restaurant.

What's your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

READ MORE: 25 Tri-Cities Food Trucks You Need To Try Before You Die