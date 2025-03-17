Spring is in the air! And soon Farmer's Markets will also be in full swing! Seeds are in the ground. Let the growing begin!

You'll love the abundance of farmers' markets around here!

They're bursting with delicious, locally sourced produce, and you can always find a fantastic array of crafts and other local goods too.

Often, there is live music, Ice cream stands and even some food trucks in case you are hungry.

Tri-Cities is brimming with variety and creativity.

Bringing local goods to market while giving you a great place to connect with people in your community.

Be sure to take advantage of the locally grown food and crafts in all three cities and beyond.

VisitTri-Citis.Com is a wonderful source of information to keep you informed about events and festivities that are approaching.

Here is the list of the upcoming Farmer's Markets to keep an eye out for:

Pasco Farmers Market: Operates every Saturday, May through October, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 109 S. 4th Avenue in Peanuts Park.



Richland Farmers Market: Operates every Friday, June through October, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the roundabout on Lee Blvd and The Parkway in Richland.



Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market: Open Thursday through Sunday, with opening night on June 6th.



Summers Hub Night Market: Features night markets starting in June, with additional vendors, music, and bingo.



Public Market: Open Thursday through Sunday.

Don't forget about Tri-Cities Food Co-op which recently opened a new coffee shop in their location on Jadwin Ave in Richland. They will also be hosting a Green Market and Live music.

