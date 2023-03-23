Great News-Popular Concerts & Events are Selling Out in Tri-Cities

Since the Pandemic, events have been lacking in attendance, until recently in the Tri-Cities. From a press release from the Three Rivers Convention Center and the Toyota Center in Kennewick:

The past month has shown the pandemic is firmly in the rearview mirror as concertgoers and hockey fans have returned with great enthusiasm. We are happy to see the seats full and concourses bustling with excited fans happy to return to live events.

St. Patrick's Day marked the sixth sold-out event at the venues. The first sold-out event was the popular 9th Annual Craft Brew and Bacon Festival, with over 1,600 beer enthusiasts attending from the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.

February 19th's event was the first sold-out event since the Pandemic. Latin superstar Ana Gabriel performed And, on February 25th, it was the popular Grammy-winning group Old Dominion in concert at the Toyota Center. On March 4th, Latin Grammy-winning Los Temerarios took the stage to a sold-out audience.

Concerts and Hockey are popular events in the Tri-Cities.

Not to be outdone, our Tri-City Americans beat the Portland Winterhawks in overtime on March 11th in front of a sold-out crowd. Also on March 17th, Los Angeles Azules performed in front of a packed, sold-out audience.

What's coming up at the Three Rivers Convention Center?

Looking forward, there's a bridal show, a wine expo, and a quilt show. You can see the complete event schedule here. The Three Rivers Convention Center is in Kennewick.

