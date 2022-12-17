HUGE Tri-Cities Drug Bust Nets More Than 100,000 Fentanyl Pills & Meth

Several local police departments worked together to seize more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, firearms, and more.

Get our free mobile app

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office-Eastern District of Washington:

These drugs were seized on December 14, 2022, as part of an investigation into the use of the United States Postal Service to traffic multiple-pound quantities of dangerous controlled substances, including fentanyl-laced pills and methamphetamine. In total, the FBI and its local law enforcement partners seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills (to include pink and rainbow-colored pills), more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine, and approximately 1 kilogram of cocaine. The FBI and its local partners also seized approximately $15,000 in U.S. Currency and several money counters, which typically are used by banks to count large amounts of U.S. Currency. More than 20 firearms were seized, along with a significant amount of ammunition.

The FBI Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force executed several federal search warrants in Tri-Cities. Several people have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Richland Police Department-Facebook Richland Police Department-Facebook loading...

Angel Ramon Barajas-Zarate was indicted by a federal grand jury for Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine.

Hector Sanchez-Mendez was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

Jeremy Obediha Hendricks and Nichole Diane Holland are charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine.

Richland Police Department-Facebook Richland Police Department-Facebook loading...

The FBI Task Force was assisted by many local law enforcement agencies, including the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, the Richland Police Department, Pasco Police Department, West Richland Police Department, the METRO Drug Task Force, and the Washington State Department of Corrections.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)