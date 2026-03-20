How High Are Gas Prices in Tri-Cities Compared to the U.S.?

I work right next to the Sunrise Food Mart in Pasco, and normally, the store has the lowest gas prices in town, but I've seen them jumping up big time in the last few weeks.

Tri-Cities Drivers Feel the Pain as WA Nears Top Gas Prices

It got me thinking, are we in Washington State paying the highest gas prices in the nation right now?

Just at the Sun Mart, the average is $5.09 a gallon, but how is the rest of the state shaping right now?

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Tri-Cities Drivers Hit Hard as WA Gas Prices Surge

Washington State doesn't have the highest gas prices in the nation, but it's second to California.

California's average right now is $5.54, with the Evergreen State clocking in at $5.10 a gallon.

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READ MORE: What's Behind Washington State's Recent Gas Price Hikes?

Washington has seen rapid price increases due to a combination of refinery issues, high state taxes, and the impact of the Climate Commitment Act, say Washington Republicans.

As we look at the Tri-Cities, where are some of the best places to get gas right now?

According to KNDU News, these are likely the best places to find the cheapest gas as we head into the weekend:

#1. MetroPetroleum

- Address: 1015 W Lewis St, Pasco, WA

#2. Shell

- Address: 1400 W 27th Ave, Kennewick, WA

#2. Pacific Pride (tie)

- Address: 2551 Stevens Dr, Richland, WA

#4. Metro Mart

- Address: 520 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick, WA

#5. Mid Columbia Grocery

- Address: 6409 W Court St, Pasco, WA

Costco and Fred Meyer also have a great deal as well. Those points and memberships can add up to big savings.

So, as much as it pains me to say, be happy we live in Washington because California still has the highest prices in the nation.