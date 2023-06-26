New Family Friendly Business Opens in Kennewick-&#8216;The Bubbly Boba&#8217;

New Family Friendly Business Opens in Kennewick-‘The Bubbly Boba’

Patti Banner

You're invited in for a refreshing beverage at The Bubbly Boba in Kennewick.

The Bubbly Boba-Facebook
Open since early May, The Bubbly Boba held its official grand opening last Friday and Saturday. The new business is located at 201 North Edison Street, in the Marineland Plaza. Owners Brandon Fisher and Amanda LaFollette have always wanted to host a family-friendly space for friends to gather. And now, it's happened.

The Bubbly Boba is open with new, exciting, tasty options in the world of boba.

Patti Banner
There are several popping pearl flavors, jelly and syrups available. The popping pearls are uniquely fun and satisfying to squish, bursting with flavor. From energy drinks to cold brew coffee, lemonade, and more, there's something on the menu for everyone. Milk tea, fruit tea, pick your passion.

When is The Bubbly Bobo open?

The Bubbly Bobba is open Tuesday through from Friday from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm, Saturday from 10 am till 8 pm, and on Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm.

For a first-time boba experience, Brandon recommends starting off with brown sugar milk tea. It's the selection he's most enthusiastic about. And for those wanting to stay safe with a fruit blend, I recommend Pineapple-Strawberry.

Patti Banner
It was quite refreshing. And, I recommend the LARGE size. When you stop in, smile tell them "Patti" sent you. Enjoy.

