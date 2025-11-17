Will Tri-Cities See Snow on Thanksgiving? Here’s What to Expect

I can't believe that Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it's that time of year when we wonder if we'll see our first hint of snow in the Tri-Cities.

Will Thanksgiving Turn Snowy in the Tri-Cities?

My wife loves the snow, but I don't so much. She looks forward to it every year, but I'm always happy when we have a mild winter here in the Columbia Basin.

So, how is the Thanksgiving holiday shaping up for us? Will we see snow on the holiday, or will it be mild or mellow as it has been these last few weeks?

Our weather expert, Mark Ingalls from Ingalls Weather, says we have a 20%-40% risk of heavy snow in the high elevations, including the mountain passes.

Looking at the weather map, the snow will barely miss the Tri-Cities, but as you know,w anything is possible when it comes to living in the Tri-Cities.

Right now, local meteorologists say the Tri-Cities is sitting in that classic late-November sweet spot where snow is possible, but not guaranteed.

Daytime highs are expected to hover near the low 40s, while overnight lows could slip below freezing.

That combination opens the door for a few flurries, especially during the late-night and early-morning hours.

So, at this time, it's possible but unlikely we'll see snow on Thanksgiving.

