Stolen Vehicle Crash on Country Meadow Lane…Who Was Driving?

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for our help. Who crashed this vehicle?

Early morning on St. Patrick's Day, the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called out to a crash on Country Meadow Lane. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle was left abandoned. The driver was NOT located.

After investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Kennewick. The vehicle was returned to the owner. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 509-628-0333.

