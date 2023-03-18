Stolen Vehicle Crash on Country Meadow Lane…Who Was Driving?
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for our help. Who crashed this vehicle?
Get our free mobile app
Early morning on St. Patrick's Day, the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called out to a crash on Country Meadow Lane. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle was left abandoned. The driver was NOT located.
After investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Kennewick. The vehicle was returned to the owner. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 509-628-0333.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.