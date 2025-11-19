Permanent Repairs Begin on Damaged NB SR 167 Bridge

If you are traveling to the west side of the state over the next few months, be prepared for some delays and closures near SR 167 in Washington State.

Expect Delays: NB SR 167 Bridge Fixes Underway

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced permanent repairs to the damaged NB SR 167 bridge over Third Avenue Southwest in Pacific will begin soon.

Here's what you need to know when it comes to delays and detours over the next few months:

- Full overnight NB SR 167 closure from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19, until 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, between Stewart and Ellingson roads. A signed detour will be in place.

- After the overnight closure, NB SR 167 will be reduced to one right lane 24/7 between Stewart Road and just north of the Third Avenue Southwest overpass. Expect additional traffic and delays.

- Third Avenue Southwest, the road beneath SR 167, will close starting 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19, until bridge repairs are complete. A signed detour will be in place using local roads.

SR 167 Bridge Repair Project Launches—Plan for Delays

The posting continues that WSDOT crews will be working 24/7 on the bridge repairs.

The bridge was damaged by an over-height vehicle, so expect delays and be patient if you are traveling near SR 167.

