Major Mattress Retailer Closes Stores in 4 States Including WA State

It appears that tough times have hit a major mattress retailer, as the parent company has closed several stores across several states, including those in Washington State.

Which Mattress Retailer Is Closing Stores in Washington?

Sleep Fit Corp., Mattress Land’s parent company, and its Washington affiliate, Mattress Land of WA Inc., both filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in mid‑July 2025, leading to the closure of all 15 Mattress Land stores in California, Nevada, Idaho, and Washington by the end of June

Mattress Land operated 10 stores and three distribution centers in California and Nevada, and five stores plus two distribution centers.

List of WA State Cities Affected by the Closures

Washington State stores included two in Spokane (Spokane Valley and Spokane, WA) and three in Idaho (Coeur d’Alene, Meridian, Nampa)

Sleep Fit Corp.’s core entity listed over $903,000 in assets and more than $9 million in liabilities, while the Washington entity showed assets of around $370,000 and liabilities exceeding $603,000

Mattress Land’s collapse follows broader disruptions in the mattress and bedding retail market. In July, AFM Mattress LLC filed for Chapter 11, and other chains like Factory Mattress and distributor CVB Inc. also entered bankruptcy or liquidation amid weakening industry sales.

I did a quick Google search confirming the closures of the stores in Spokane and the Spokane Valley.

The company was founded in 1996 in Fresno, California, and will soon belong on a list of businesses that sadly have closed over the years. You can read more details about the closure here.

