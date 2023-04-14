How Fast Was This Motorist Clocked at in Oregon? 113-MPH-NO Joke

Where was this person off to in such a hurry? How fast were they going?

via GIPHY

Get our free mobile app

You read the headline right. The motorist was clocked in at 113 mph in a 55 mph zone. Unbelievable! The Oregon State Trooper gave the driver a ticket for "driving way too fast." I wonder if the ticket was worth it for this driver. Who drives 113 mph? Why?

What is the fine for going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone?

After googling, according to Oregon.gov, this driver was probably given a ticket for a Class A traffic violation for a fine of $440.

Motorists are advised to drive at a safe speed. This of course, varies to circumstances. The speed limit posted was 55 mph. It is NEVER ok to drive at 113 mph, for ANY reason.

I received a ticket in Washington for going 20 mph over the posted speed limit.

Canva Canva loading...

It wasn't worth it. The violation was $187, which is way too rich for me. And, I was still late to work. Admittedly, just a few months before, I was pulled over for speeding. Not paying attention, I was driving 70 mph in a 60 mph zone. A Washington State Patrol Trooper pulled me over. The officer asked if I knew how fast I was going. I did. The trooper sent me on my way with a stern warning. After I paid that $187 ticket, I NOW follow the speed limit. I hope you do, too.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State