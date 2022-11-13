The Most Magical Place to Snow Tube in the PNW is Where? [VIDEO]

Snow tubing is fun. Although, I haven't been in several years.

I feel a weekend devoted to the winter fun activity may be in order. The only thing to dislike about snow-tubing is making your way back up the hill to slide down it again, and again.

What better place to play in the snow than Mount Hood in Oregon?

The Mt. Hood Skibowl takes top honors when it comes to tubing. This is an excellent choice for parents to take their kids to experience! Mount Hood is a snow-lovers paradise. And, making your way back up isn't so bad. There's a conveyor to take you back up, so you can enjoy yourself.

Mt. Hood Skibowl is set to open for the 22.23 season on Thanksgiving weekend.

Day tubing at Mt. Hood Skibowl features 3 sessions running from 11 am to 4 pm.

Weekend nights on the mountain feature Cosmic Tubing, with 60,000 LED lights, laser light shows, black lights, colored lights with rocking music, and more. This is awesome fun for everyone. Cosmic Tubing operates Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, starting December 16th. There are 3 sessions from 5 pm till 10 pm.

What to know before you go tubing at Mt. Hood:

Tubers must be at least three-plus years old and 36 inches tall.

Daily reservations are required for all guests.

All tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Tubing tickets are sold in 1-1/2 hour sessions with 15-minute breaks between sessions for grooming.

All ticket sales are final and tickets are non-refundable.

In the event of weather closures, you will be issued a raincheck that is good for another day during the season.

Please note you are purchasing tickets for activities in a mountain environment that has changing weather conditions, including rain, ice, and snow.

Please be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Please do not bring your own tube or sled as snow tubes are provided.

Layer up. Wear warm socks and waterproof boots. Find hats, gloves, and other winter apparel in our ticket offices and in Government Camp at Mt. Hood Outfitters.

We recommend that you arrive 20-30 min prior to your session.

