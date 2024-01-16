The question is: Can you legally pass a snow plow in Washington?

The recommendations are that you don't. Snow Plow operators have very limited visibility of other vehicles.

If you find yourself behind a snow plow, the ask is that you allow plenty of extra room between them and you. NEVER pass a plow during inclement weather. Slow down, and be extra cautious if you're near a chain up area.

There are NO laws that prohibit passing a snow plow in Washington.

However, please remember that snow plows are equipped with wing plow blades that can extend anywhere between 2 and 10 feet beyond the width of the truck.

While there aren't any laws prohibiting passing a snow plow, it can be very dangerous.

What is Snow Plow Etiquette?

You are always better off following a snow plow. Let them pave the way for you.

How Far Should You Stay Behind a Snow Plow?

Snow plows travel at about 35 mph. You're advised to keep a safe distance behind. Snow plows may need to stop or swerve abruptly to avoid obstacles in the roadway.

How to Keep Your Parked Vehicle Away From a Snow Plow

If your car is parked on a city street, clear away all the snow from your car, and the tail pipe before starting it. Stay clear and drive away.

Conquer:

Stay safe this winter. Snow plows are on the roads & they are there for our safety. Steer clear of them, respect them. Let them do the job of clearing the way for our safety.

