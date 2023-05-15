Sleepy Sasquatch Space in WA is Remote, Could You Handle It?
When you've decided you want to get away from it all, book the Sleepy Sasquatch.
Enjoy beautiful unobstructed views of the mountains from your very own private bell tent on a rugged mountainside. Everything you’ll need for a luxurious outdoor experience is provided at the site including grilling, showering, restroom, and a pillow-top queen bed.
Along with beautiful mountain views, find yourself and reconnect with family and friends. You won't be disappointed when you see everything this remote property has to offer.
Airbnb Sleepy Sasquatch is Off-The-Grid
This is a large 300 sqft bell tent that is 20 ft wide and 11ft tall with a pillow top queen platform bed, dresser, desk, extra blowup mattress, grill, dining table, deck chairs, and absolutely beautiful Mountain View. There is also a bathhouse containing a sink, toilet, and outdoor shower with hot water and water pressure.
It's remote & rugged terrain to get to and from, so a 4-wheel-drive vehicle is definitely recommended. Please note, the Sleepy Sasquatch is an active free-range ranch, so cows will be wandering. It's also expected that you could see various forms of wildlife.
Guests will have full access to the front 10 acres of the property to hike around and enjoy. There is also 800 acres of BLM land available to access for hiking, biking, hunting and exploring that we can guide you to if interested.
To book this peaceful bit of nature, go here.