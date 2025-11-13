Help WSDOT Name a Drain on Seattle’s I-5 Ship Canal Bridge

You’ve heard of naming snowplows and ferries, but now it’s time to take things to the next level.

I love some of the snowplow names that we have in Washington State, like Betty Whiteout and the original Sir-Plows-A-Lot.

Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge Drain Needs a Name

It's fun coming up with names, and now the WSDOT has a new naming contest underway, and they need your help on a final name.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is giving you the chance to name a scupper, yes, a drain, on Seattle’s I-5 Ship Canal Bridge.

WSDOT has been busy installing 216 new drains on the bridge since July. These new additions help manage rainwater and improve safety, but one special scupper is about to get a personality all its own. That’s where you come in.

Washington Drivers, It’s Time to Name That Drain

So they've narrowed the list done to some finalists and here are the picks:

Catherine The Grate, Mount Drainier, Big Scumper, Princess Butterscup and Seattle Scuppersonic.

The names are hilarious, and now they are down to the final votes.

The winning name will be painted on the lucky scupper and installed on the Ship Canal Bridge this December.

So if you want to vote, here's the link for the contest -----> POLL

I voted for Mount Drainier, but you can make your selection, and the WSDOT will announce the winning name at the end of November.

