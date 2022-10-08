Scam Alert! Benton PUD Warns Customers to Hang Up and Call Them
It's another SCAM. Benton PUD is warning customers not to fall for the latest.
The public utility company has received several calls from customers reporting they've received calls and texts threatening to disconnect their power if payment is not made.
This is so frustrating. At work today, a colleague and I were discussing this issue, as his wife received a call from the scammers. The number on caller ID showed that it was Benton PUD. So, she answered the call and heard a recording demanding payment to be made or power would be disconnected.
What Benton PUD wants you to know:
It is not our practice to call or text and request payment information for past-due accounts.
Benton PUD advises customers who receive a call or text threatening to cut off your power to hang up and then call Benton PUD at 509-582-2175 during regular business hours.
