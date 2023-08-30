Richland Police Arrest Wanted Man and Woman With Fentanyl Pills

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after both were found with narcotics.

Get our free mobile app

The couple was taken into custody after both took off running from Police. The male suspect was wanted in connection to a theft earlier in the day. After a search, both suspects were found with suspected fentanyl pills in their possession.

At 11 am Richland Police were dispatched to Home Depot for a shoplifting report.

A cart full of stolen property was taken by a male suspect. The man escaped in a vehicle with the stolen merchandise. The officer was given license plate number and photo of the suspect.

At 2pm Richland Police located the vehicle with the stolen merchandise inside.

Richland Police Department-Facebook Richland Police Department-Facebook loading...

The suspect vehicle was parked at the Circle K at 2601 Queensgate Drive. The vehicle was impounded and a search began for the suspect. The suspect was found walking on Duportail Street with a female. As Officers attempted to make contact, both took off running, however, they were quickly apprehended. The male was confirmed to be the one who took merchandise from Home Depot earlier. Both the male and female were found in possession of suspected fentanyl pills. Both had active warrants.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)