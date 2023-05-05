Update on Richland Shooting-Teen Injured, Guns Found, Man is Jailed
An update in Thursday's shooting that led to the shutdown of Richland High School:
The Richland Police Department along with assistance from the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force found the location of the shooting in a residence in the 30000 block of Kennedy Road.
A 15-year old girl sustained 2 non-life threatening self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
The teen was treated and released from a local medical facility. According to the Richland Police Department:
Tri-City Metro Drug Task has been investigating an adult male associated with the residence where the shooting occurred. The male, a convicted felon, was suspected of delivering narcotics to middle school students.
After a search warrant was served, authorities found weapons and evidence of drug trafficking. The man was taken into custody and arrested. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on several charges, including Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
