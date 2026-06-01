Washington Company’s $23.5 Million Purchase Includes 30 Red Robin Restaurants

Red Robin Restaurants across Washington and Idaho will soon have new owners, as the beloved eatery will be selling 30 restaurants in a deal worth over 23 million.

Evergreen Dining Lands 30 Red Robin Restaurants in Multi-Million-Dollar Purchase

Red Robin got its humble start in Washington in 1940 as Sam's Tavern. In 1979, the first Red Robin franchise restaurants opened in Yakima, Washington.

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Red Robin Makes Major Move with Sale of 30 Restaurants

Red Robin has grown to over 450 restaurants, and 30 of those will be sold off to a Washington State company, Evergreen Dining LLC.

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It's a cash deal, and outside of new ownership, the Red Robins in the PNW will continue to operate under the Red Robin banner

Here are details of the deal from a press release from Red Robin:

Dave Pace, Red Robin's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Since launching our First Choice Plan last year, we have been focused on finding franchise partners who share our values and commitment to delighting guests.

We are confident Evergreen Dining is the right partner to accelerate growth at these locations while also helping us strengthen our balance sheet, improve our capital structure, and enhance our financial flexibility as we evaluate potential refinancing partners.

This exciting next chapter with Evergreen Dining would not have been possible without our talented team members who have worked tirelessly to execute on our First Choice Plan and help us strengthen our competitive position."

If you are a fan of Red Robin here in the PNW, no worries, not much will change, so we'll still be enjoying those Royal Red Robin burgers. For more details on the sale, click here.