Dangerous Weather Warnings and Watches in Effect for WA and OR

It's wildfire season and the PNW is definitely seeing and feeling it. Fire danger is high.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect through Sunday at 10 pm.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect for the western Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and from Dallesport and Goldendale east as far as Boardman. Winds will be anywhere from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected at times.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Which areas are affected by the Fire Weather Watch?

The area affected by the Fire Weather Watch is from the western to the northeast portions, east of the Columbia River Gorge, the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington. The Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Monday at 1 pm through 8 pm. For more information, visit the National Weather Service, Pendleton. It makes you wonder, why is it so hot this summer and when can we expect relief?

