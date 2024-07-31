Ranked: 2024’s Leading Cities for Quality of Life in Washington State

2024’s Leading Cities for Quality of Life in Washington State

What's The #1 Place In Washington State With The Best Quality Of Life In 2024

If you are thinking of moving to Washington State or if you already live in the state and are thinking of moving, some cities have recently ranked high based on their quality of life.

A new ranker has some of the best places and some of the not-so-great places to live in Washington State. Lawnstarter.com has ranked the towns and cities in Washington based on their quality of life and here's what they discovered.

They took 500 of the nation's biggest cities and ranked them by these criteria:

Environment, Air and Water Quality, Housing and Infrastructure, Healthcare Access, Physical Health, Mental Health, Economic Stability, Employment Protection, Housing Affordability, Safety, Education, Leisure Time, Recreational Facilities, Social and Personal Freedoms, Family and Food Security, and Health and Wellness Access.

So who ended up on the top? It looks like Redmond Washington was ranked #1 for best quality of life in the Evergreen State. If you love Costco, Microsoft, and Amazon, this is the place for you.

Bellevue and Seattle made the top 20 but sadly towns in WA that didn't fare as well were Yakima which ended up at 375 and Spokane Valley ranked at 264 out of 500 cities nationwide

As they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder so even if you live in those cities, I'm sure life is pretty good. You can take a look at the rest of the rankings below:

