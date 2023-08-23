Pasco Police Need Your Help, Where is Leanette?

Pasco Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

14-year old Leanette Valencia was last seen Tuesday just before 10 am. Her family is concerned for the teen's safety, and would like her to return home.

Leanette was last seen with brown shoulder length hair. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt, and white tennis shoes. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leanette Valencia, please call 509-628-0333.

