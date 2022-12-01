Help Pasco Schools Fill the Bus With Food for Hungry Tri-Citians
Pasco School Bus Drivers are asking for your help this holiday season.
Their annual Fill the Bus Food Drive is happening THIS Saturday, December 3rd between 9 am and 3 pm at Yoke's Fresh Market and Walmart on Road 68 in Pasco.
What kinds of foods will be accepted?
Canned and dry goods
Healthy soups and stews
Pasta, rice, grains, cereals
Boxed meals and mixes
Non-perishable foods
According to the Pasco School District, more than 45,000 pounds of food have been collected over 8 years of hosting the holiday food drive.
What if I have food to donate, but can't stop by on Saturday?
You can drop off donations at any PSD school through Wednesday, December 14th at 9:30 am. For more information, feel free to contact Tamara Pearson at 509-492-0150 or Linda Fraley at 509-378-9458.
All items collected will be donated to Second Harvest.
We believe that everyone has the right to health, and nutritious food is a key ingredient in the recipe for a healthy life. We envision a world in which every person – regardless of age, race, ability, income or status – has access to the food they need to live a life full of the activities and people they love. That’s why Second Harvest works hard to get food onto the tables of families, kids and seniors facing hunger in our community.