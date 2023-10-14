More Jobs, Lower Cost of Living Make This WA Town Worth Living in

Why Would someone want to move to Sunnyside, Washington?

There are various reasons. This small city in the Yakima Valley is known for being a vibrant, thriving agricultural community rich in grapes, apples, hops, and more. Many families have moved to the area to begin a new life.

Because Sunnyside is known for its fertile land, it has a strong agricultural presence.

People can make a decent living growing drops in an affordable, close knit community. Housing costs in Sunnyside are much more affordable compared to the larger cities, such as Seattle. So, making a homestead here, is much more attractive. And, you're not to far from the larger cities.

The Yakima Valley has much to offer with recreational activities.

Sunnyside is close to a number of hiking, biking, and watersports activities. The tight-knit community can offer ins and outs to a number of recreational outlets.

One of the best things about living in Sunnyside is the cost of living.

Purchasing a home in Sunnyside is often more affordable compared to the larger cities in the state. And, the cost of living in Sunnyside is far less than living in a major city.

Jobs are Plentiful in Sunnyside.

The economy of Sunnyside is based on agriculture. There are other opportunities in related fields, like food processing, logistics, and distribution.

There are many attractions in Sunnyside.

This area has so many local attractions, from local wineries to farmers' markets and cultural events, to concert attractions and more! Why wouldn't you want to make a living in Sunnyside?

