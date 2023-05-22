Missing Man Rescued After Surviving 5 Days in WA Ravine

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Facebook Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Facebook loading...

A missing Washington man was found on Sunday at the bottom of a steep ravine.

The 56-year old resident of Cowlitz County survived for more than 5 days in his green truck after it left the roadway traveling down a 150' steep, wooded ravine. The truck came to rest at the bottom of the heavily wooded hill.

Firefighters hiked down the dangerous, steep hill expecting the worst.

After making their way down the waist-deep brush, they found the man was alive. He was severely injured and weak.They were able to extricate the injured man from the vehicle and used a rope system to pull him up to safety.

Firefighters transported the man by ambulance to a Lifeflight helicopter. He was then flown to Southwest Washington Medical Center for emergency care.

The man was reported missing more than 5 days ago.

On Sunday morning, residents in the 4900 block of Sunset Way called 911 to report tire tracks leaving the roadway and a green truck at the bottom of the ravine. Deputies confirmed the description of the vehicle matched the description of the missing man's truck.

Teamwork and dedication to safety paid off.

The rescue effort was completed in about an hour with 19 firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue with assistance from the Longview Fire Department.

