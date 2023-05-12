Rekindle Your Romance at Remarkable, Tiny, Rainier Ranch Hideaway

The most affordable, scenic getaway to fire up your your relationship awaits you!

It's a mini-ranch with a lot of farm-life included. And, the cost won't dent your wallet. At only $74 a night, this is a steal, and it's pet-friendly. A marvelous opportunity awaits to reconnect with your gal or guy.

Get our free mobile app

Airbnb-Jason Airbnb-Jason loading...

Wake up to the sounds of chickens, turkeys, goats, pigs and the famous Tiny Tim and Molly our resident Highland “Coos." Roast marshmallows in the fire pit and get back to nature here on the farm.

Check out all the amenities of the Highland Hideaway.

Find Romance at This Remarkable, Tiny, Rainier Ranch Hideaway This Highland Hideaway has all the makings for a romantic rendezvous you won't soon forget. It's a tiny home hosted by Jason on Airbnb. There's only room for two. One bedroom, one bed, one bath. However, the two of you will enjoy nature at its best on this mini-ranch. Have fun with chickens, goats, pigs, and some Highland coos.

The mountain views are spectacular! Rise and shine every morning with farm-fresh eggs from the chickens. There's a bbq grill and it's old school. Charcoal is a must. And, there's a fire pit to roast marshmallows. Sit by a cozy, relaxing fire to rekindle your relationship.

Canva Canva loading...

What's better about this mini-ranch? The reviews, they're awesome!

We enjoyed a weekend getaway here and it was a wonderful, peaceful experience. Enjoyed the space and Jason’s hospitality. We especially liked the thoughtful touch of the farm fresh eggs! Would definitely recommend.-Laura Beautiful tiny home on a cute little farm. Host Jason was very friendly and introduced us to the farm animals. Space was perfect for a mini getaway. The tiny house was beautiful and had everything you needed. We used the fire pit and hot tub, and it was a perfect evening. Definitely recommend this place!-Olivia

Book this amazing mini-ranch Rainier Rendezvous here.

Stay with llamas in Port Angeles, WA If you're looking for the ultimate getaway, look no further! This is your place! This large, pet-friendly vintage home has everything required for relaxation, beautiful views, and...llamas! Located 1 mile from Port Angeles, you can see the sights, hike, bike, & more. It's a heavenly hobby farm, with a pool, a sauna, a garden, & a pond.

Cozy Coho Cabin Is Worth The Drive from Tri-Cities... If you're looking for a rustic stay with unbelievable views of Skagit Bay, THIS is the place for you! Beautiful waterfront views are all yours with a wonderful comfy stay. This cabin can accommodate 3 people. Sightseeing, hiking, and more await you!