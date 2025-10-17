Pasco’s POPP-UP Pet Adoption Event Returns to McCurley Subaru Saturday

I'll be out on Saturday broadcasting live at McCurley Subaru in Pasco for a great cause.

Half-Off Adoptions and Furry Fun at McCurley Subaru This Weekend

I'm a big supporter of Pet Overpopulation Prevention, and they've got a super pet adoption event going on this weekend at McCurley Subaru at 9620 Sandifur Parkway.

A lot of people don't realize that McCurley Subaru has its own dog park at their Pasco location, a perfect place to do a pet adoption event.

There are going to be adorable, adoptable dogs in the Subaru Dog Park and cats in the indoor garage space. Even better, adoption fees are half off all day long!

You can grab a bite to eat from Bull Dog Bistro, shop pet-themed goodies from Weiner Dog Wares and Beg-n-Bark, and even enter your pup in the Pet Costume Contest.

The winner will take home a Mini Detailing from McCurley Subaru.

Find Your New Best Friend at POPP’s Big Adoption Day, October 18th

I'll be out there broadcasting live with the tunes, so it will be a great time to stop by and say hi.

There are so many great adoptable animals available, and they are all looking for their forever home.

The best part is that the event is free to the public, and this event will warm your heart.

This family-friendly event is made possible thanks to the generous support of McCurley Subaru, ASPCA, and Jessica Rinker with eXp Realty, who is helping connect loving homes with deserving pets.

