Man Injured in Walla Walla Sunday Shooting at Gas Station

Walla Walla Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Police are actively investigating the incident after a 27-year old male victim was shot Sunday morning. The shooting occurred after a confrontation at a gas station at 2112 East Isaacs Avenue after midnight on Sunday. The shooter remains on the loose.

A verbal confrontation took place at 12:35 am.

According to reports, the verbal argument happened at the Shell gas station between the 27-year old victim and an unidentified driver of a vehicle. The victim confronted the driver about the way he was driving. The driver then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The injured was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The unidentified shooter fled the scene in his vehicle.

Walla Walla Police Major Crimes Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 509-527-1960.

