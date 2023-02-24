One More Major Snow Storm Packed With Potential in P-N-W

Are you ready for more snow? It's coming.

According to the National Weather Service in Spokane, two events will occur Saturday night through Tuesday. And, we're talking MAJOR snowfall. 8 to 14 inches will fall in the mountains, and up to another 4" is expected throughout the region on Monday evening into Tuesday.

A former Minnesotan, I should be able to handle this. I can't. It's the reason I moved West. However, I do see a lot of my Midwest friends having fun on the trails. And I do miss that.

I do LOVE snowmobiling. And, if I ever get the opportunity to glide on one here, I will. Anyone have any ideas? Can you rent snowmobiles anywhere? Let me know on our mobile app.

In Tri-Cities, the snow and ice caused several accidents. My husband and I are traveling to Portland on Saturday. We've got a date with The Boss, so, we're on a mission!

I've got my fingers crossed for NO snow on the way. Over the last few days, friends living in Portland shared horrific stories on social media. Naturally, I'm checking the Portland forecast every few hours. I'm not quite sure what we'll encounter.

The forecast for Tri-Cities is calling for a chance of rain and snow on Saturday night into Sunday. If you're traveling, buckle up, be prepared, and pack your patience. Stay safe.

