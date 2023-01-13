The rumor is true. Just Joel's on Kennewick Avenue is closed.

After doing a Google search, I was sad to read that the restaurant is indeed "permanently closed." Naturally, I checked Facebook to see that the Just Joel's page has been removed.

There was speculation in December that the popular restaurant would be closing. Last month Watson posted a video on the restaurant's Facebook page announcing the decision to close.

Just Joel's was known for pies, breakfast and lunch. The restaurant opened in November, 2017.

Joel Watson is known for his generosity in the Tri-Cities community. He's hosted several fundraisers for local events and schools, and for people. He helped raise over $10,000 for remote learning for kids during the pandemic. Just Joel's also topped the list of restaurants to replace the former McDonald's in Richland. And, who could forget what Watson accomplished for Pasco's Grace Kitchen? He hosted a pie fundraiser to help the non-profit repair their air conditioning unit.

While no reason was given for the closure, Watson is due in court for an alleged assault. He's accused of hitting a woman in the face. According to reports, the woman was treated at the Trios Emergency Room for “significant” swelling and bruising.

Watson has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for February 22nd.

