Man Calls Kennewick Police After Discovering Potentially Dangerous Collectibles

Here's a safety reminder for you from the Kennewick Police Department. You never know what's hanging around the garage, attic, and your storage sheds, and it could be a deadly combination.

Kennewick Man Finds Out His Military Collectibles Are Live Munitions

Luckily, a potential disaster was averted as a young man called the Kennewick Police Department on October 16th and inquired about some munitions that they had inherited from an elderly family member.

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Kennewick Police Share Important Warning About Military Memorabilia

The Yakima EOD was called in, and sure enough, the munitions were live ammunition.

credit: kennewick police department credit: kennewick police department

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The male thought they may be collectible inert munitions, but after some research and an abundance of caution, he called the authorities. It was a smart move, as the munitions were active.

Kennewick Police are reminding residents that there have been various instances of collectors assuming memorabilia such as these are inert or simply not real.

KPD said that if you are ever in doubt about your military collectibles, contact KPD.

Talk about a close call and an interesting story. The Yakima EOD disposed of the rounds without incident, but it's always a good reminder to call for help if needed.