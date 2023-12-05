Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find Wanted Murder Suspect

Kennewick Police Department

Kennewick Police are on the hunt for a man wanted for murder.

On Monday at about 9:30 am, Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 3000 block of South Jean Street in Kennewick. Upon arrival, Police located 48-year old Travis Kitchen on the side of the road. He was shot multiple times. Kennewick Fire Department medics rendered first aid, but were unsuccessful. Kitchen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kennewick Police Detectives have probable cause to arrest Adam Paul Klei.

The 44-year old Klei is wanted for Murder 1st Degree. A search warrant was served at the suspect's residence in the 1100 block of West 53rd Avenue. However, Klei was not found. The vehicle Klei was driving at the time of the shooting was recovered.

Adam Klei and the victim were known to each other. This was not a random act.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Adam Paul Klei is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be provided online at KPDTips.com.

