Convicted Sex Offender In Manson Could Face New Charges

A 27-year-old convicted sex offender living in Manson could face charges after teenage girls he's accused soliciting for sex were able to identify him.

Detectives say a 16-year-old female told them she and three of her girlfriends did online research to find the identity of Bernardino Hamilton, who is accused of soliciting them back in July of 2021, when they were 14 and 15 years-old.

The communications are alleged to have taken place on Snap Chat with Hamilton claiming to be a 17-year-old Cashmere resident.

Detectives says the 16-year-old female is the only of the four girls who is moving forward in the case.

It was stalled after first being reported by the girl when a Detective Sgt. did not assign the investigation for follow-up.

Action picked up again last month when the Department of Corrections officer charged with supervising Hamilton learned of the Snap Chat investigation.

The officer said Hamilton had admitted to sending the Snap Chats to the girl and her friends.

Detectives say they then located and interviewed Hamilton.

They identified him as the suspect who is accused of sending the girls sexually explicit messages, asking for sex, and of sending photos of his anatomy to at least one of them.

He was 26-years-old at the time the communication is alleged to have taken place.

Detectives say Hamilton admitted to them that he sent the messages to the girls asking them to meet in Manson.

They say he also admitted to having a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl as recently as late October.

The detective says Hamilton seemed remorseful about his actions with the underage females, and described his own actions as uncontrollable.

Hamilton has a bail set at $250,000. Court documents say he'll be released from jail and have his bail canceled if a complaint against him, or more information is not filed by 5pm Tuesday.

He was arrested Thursday.

Detectives are asking for five charges of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes to be brought against Hamilton.

He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Child Molestation 2nd Degree in 2019.