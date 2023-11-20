Kennewick Mobile Homes Destroyed By Fire on Sunday

Three families are homeless due to an aggressive fire Sunday night in Kennewick.

The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of West Klamath Avenue where they found two mobile homes on fire. Benton County Fire District 1, Benton County Fire District 4, Richland Fire Department, Pasco Fire Department, Kennewick Police, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. According to reports, one person was transported to a local hospital.

One local business suffered heat damage from the fire.

The two mobile homes were deemed total losses. The families displaced by the fire will be receiving aid from the American Red Cross.

The fire reportedly started in a shed. The cause remains under investigation.

