Kennewick Lists Fireworks That Are Banned Within City Limits

The City of Kennewick is reminding folks what fireworks are legal and what fireworks are illegal for New Year's Eve in the Columbia Basin.

In a posting on Facebook, the City of Kennewick is encouraging residents to buy local but also to be aware of what fireworks are legal and what fireworks are illegal.

According to the City of Kennewick, smoke devices are not allowed. These are tubes or spheres that produce white or colored smoke as their primary effect when ignited.

Several aerial fireworks are also illegal. This includes mines, shells, and cakes. Mines shoot stars upward in a spray pattern, shells are fired into the sky before exploding, and cakes are dense collections of multiple aerial tubes fused.

Other prohibited fireworks include ground spinners, which spin rapidly on the ground while producing sparks and color, and Roman candles, which are heavy cardboard tubes that expel multiple flaming “stars” over several seconds.

The city also bans helicopters or aerial spinners, which lift into the air using spinning blades, as well as firecrackers, even the small ones that make a single popping sound or come strung together in large packs.

Additionally, skyrockets, missiles, and bottle rockets are illegal. These devices typically launch high into the air before exploding and often use sticks or fins for stabilization, creating a higher risk of injury or fire.

As New Year's gets closer, don't risk that $500 fine that you can get according to KMC 15.30.240