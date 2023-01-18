If you're looking for a job, Washington State Parks might be a good fit.

They're looking to fill HUNDREDS of positions all across the state. Washington State Parks has 305 Park Aid positions available. The seasonal job opportunities are available from April through September in a variety of environments.

What does a WA State Park aide do?

Park aides enjoy a variety of duties. They may register campers, maintain trails, clean campgrounds and maintain facilities. They also may staff park offices, assist visitors and help with interpretive and educational programs. Park aides work in one large park or cover an area with several small parks. Each senior park aide leads a team of park aides.

These opportunities are for people of all ages.

Anyone and everyone is encouraged to apply, especially those who have an appreciation for the beautiful outdoors. High school and college graduates, retirees, military veterans, and people looking to change careers are invited to give it a go. Most park aides enjoy the flexibility of the seasonal job. It provides a mix of physical labor with public interaction. The jobs typically run from 5 to 6 months, with some parks offering temporary housing for park aides.

How much money can a WA State Parks aid expect to be paid?

Park aides earn anywhere from $16.61 an hour to $19.09. Senior park aides earn from $17.79 to $20.98 an hour. It depends of a number of factors, including qualifications and experience.

Want to know more? Watch what a typical day is like for WA State Parks aids below.

For more information and online applications, go here.

