Navigating Washington’s RV Living Laws: The Year-Round Challenge

The question is: Is it legal to live in a trailer year-round in Washington State?

In short. The answer is NO. The rule in WA is that you cannot stay in an RV park for more than 180 days in a licensed vehicle in the same spot.

You could, of course, move to another lot, but this means you will always be shifting addresses to stay above board legally.

Can you live in a trailer or RV on your own land?

Yes. You can live in your trailer on your land. However, You'll need to follow some guidelines.

Contact your county building office to determine permit requirements (if any) Check with public health to determine if a septic and/or well is needed Consider getting an address assigned to your lot

An RV can be a permanent residence for tax purposes or to claim residency in many states. The IRS considers any structure as a possible primary (or secondary) residence if it has sleeping, cooking, and toilet facilities. For other purposes, you can get an address assigned to your RV property like any other home.

It's very important to check the laws in the area you're thinking about parking at. For instance, Pierce County requires a temporary use permit for RV parking. There may also be additional fees, as detailed in Washington State Title 46.

The situation can also be much different if you're an RV parent with a child, as additional rules may apply when it comes to having a permanent address or school attendance.

When it comes to having camping fun, GO For It!

When I was a kid, we had our pop-up in the backyard. It was a blast. We had so many sleepovers in that pop-up.

We always had so much fun. It was worth it to get away from the city to have fun in the country. It's where I learned about fishing and deer! If I had the chance to do it again, I would.

Years later, I would find myself out in out-state Minnesota. So many deer. Fishing is unbelievable in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. I'm a nature lover. I love watching for hawks and eagles.

Washington also offers an immense amount of wilderness to explore through the WA Parks program.

