Never Carry This One Item In Your Purse Or Wallet In Washington State

I'm guilty as charged on this misconception of keeping this item in my wallet.

Do You Carry All Your Important Documents In Your Wallet? You Might Not Want To

Most people have a huge purse or a thick wallet full of their essentials like credit cards and a driver's license and for years I carried the one thing that you never want to carry in Washington State

Can you guess what it was?

The one item that you should never carry in your wallet, especially if you live in Washington State is your social security card.

Yep, I've done it and I did it for years.

Your social security card is one of the most important pieces of identification that you possess.

It contains your unique social security number, which is used for a variety of purposes such as employment, taxes, and government benefits.

However, carrying your social security card in your wallet can put you at risk for identity theft.

If your wallet is lost or stolen, the thief will have access to not only your social security number but also other personal information that can be used to steal your identity.

In Washington State, identity theft is a serious issue. According to the Federal Trade Commission, Washington ranks among the top states for identity theft complaints per capita.

By carrying your social security card in your wallet, you are putting yourself at risk of becoming a victim of this crime.

Thieves can use your social security number to open credit accounts, apply for loans, and even file fraudulent tax returns in your name.

To protect yourself from identity theft and safeguard your personal information, it is crucial that you keep your social security card in a secure location at home.

Only carry it with you when absolutely necessary and make sure to store it safely when not in use.

Consider investing in a small safe or lockbox to keep important documents like your social security card secure.

Luckily I quit carrying my social security card years ago but I look back wishing someone had told me earlier than they did.

Don't be a Rik, think smarter to keep your personal information safe.

