Stunner! One of the Nation’s Highest Bridges Is in Washington [VIDEO]

I'm not sure I could walk across this high bridge in Shelton, Washington.

The High Steel Bridge was built in 1929 by the Simpson Logging Company. It is 685 feet long and 375 above the Skykomish River, holding the record as the highest railway arch bridge ever built in the United States. The bridge was converted to road use in 1950. There's no question that the High Steel Bridge is Washington's most popular bungee jump.

Like any local landmark, the bridge has been tagged with graffiti art.

In 1982, the High Steel Bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

It's a popular destination for folks who love a thrill for high places. In fact, the U.S. Forest Service reports the bridge is 420 feet high above the Skykomish River. And, Highestbridges.com reports the the bridge at 365 feet high. This bridge is high. Several miles south on the same rail line is the Vance Creek Bridge, which is the second highest arch bridge built for a U.S. rail line. It was decommissioned in the 1970s. The Vance Creek Bridge is permanently closed.

What's the future of the Vance Creek Bridge?

Property owner Green Diamond Resource Company is not interested in demolishing the bridge. According to Wikipedia:

In 2013, Green Diamond opened up talks with Mason County Parks and a local bungee jumping company about leasing the bridge to the company. The bridge deck would be rehabilitated into a pedestrian crossing with a bungee jumping spot established mid-deck, similar to the Bridge to Nowhere in California. Green Diamond also approached Washington State Parks on opening the bridge to the public as a tourist attraction, but negotiations fells through due to a lack of funding and suitable insurance. As of August 2018, negotiations between Green Diamond, Mason County Parks, and a local bungee jumping company are still ongoing.

You can watch video on both bridges below, courtesy of Exploring With Cody. It's awesome!

