WA Tops List for Full-Size Candy Bars This Halloween

Halloween is here, and one of the best things about being a kid on the holiday is getting full-sized candy bars in Tri-Cities. It's like Christmas if you get one of those great homes.

Washington: One of the Sweetest States for Trick-or-Treaters

It might surprise you, but Washington State is pretty darn generous when it comes to handing out the big bars that we all loved as kids.

Get our free mobile app

We'd as kids try to hit the best neighborhoods to nab those Kit Kat or Reese's Peanut Butter cups and brag to our friends about our score.

In a new survey, thanks to Renuity, we know now where the Evergreen State ranks when it comes to hitting the candy payday!

Washington Makes the ‘Full-Size Candy Bar’ Hall of Fame

The team at Renuity conducted a nationwide survey of over 2,000 people, asking them about their Halloween spirit when it comes to decorating their houses, money spent on decorating, trick-or-treat candy habits, and more.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Here’s what they found:

The States Most Likely to Give Out Full-Sized Candy Bars

Indiana Idaho Oregon California Minnesota Washington Kansas Georgia Michigan Ohio

I get it, we are ranked number six in the nation, and those are rookie numbers, but placing in the top six is still cool.

As a kid, the best thing about Halloween was those large-sized candy bars, and as your kids trick-or-treat around the Tri-Cities, there's a good chance that they'll hit the jackpot, according to this new survey.

READ NEXT: Explore The Best Halloween Decorations In The Tri-Cities Here