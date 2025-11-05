WA Alert: Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Bars Recalled for Allergy Risk

Another recall has hit Washington State, and you are going to want to check your freezer for these ice cream bars.

Allergy Alert: Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bars Recalled in Washington State

In a posting from the FDA, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of its Häagen-Dazs Dark Chocolate Mini Bars that may contain undeclared wheat.

Luckily, no illnesses have been reported with this recall, which involved a product that was distributed to 31 states through Kroger and Giant Eagle.

No other Häagen-Dazs products or other batches of Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars are affected by this recall.

Please use the reference images below and look for the batch code LLA519501 under “Best By 31 JAN 2027.”

The affected product was shipped to two retail customers, Kroger and Giant Eagle, in the following states:

Kroger: (AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, OH, OR, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY)

Giant Eagle: (IN, MD, OH, PA, WV)

Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging.

So it's time to check your freezer to make sure you don't have any of these around that could make you sick. You can read more about the recall here.

