Go Fund Me Set Up After Tragic Pasco Head-On Collision Accident

A tragic accident over the weekend in Pasco leaves one man the sole survivor of his family after a head-on collision.

If you have been following the story, a 6-year-old boy who was airlifted to the hospital following a head-on crash Friday night has tragically passed away, according to his family.

The crash also claimed the lives of the boy’s mother, Guadalupe Vergara Gonzalez, 39, of Pasco, and his 22-month-old baby brother. His father, Rodrigo Torres-Gonzalez, 42, sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

The Washington State Patrol noted that the young boy was an organ donor.

According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, Rodrigo Torres-Gonzalez, 42, was driving the vehicle, accompanied by Guadalupe Vergara Gonzalez, 39, and their two sons, a 6-year-old and a 22-month-old when a car traveling in the wrong direction collided with them on I-182 in Pasco

Vergara Gonzalez and the 22-month-old tragically died at the scene after being struck by a wrong-way driver.

Charges are pending against the 37-year-old driver responsible for the crash with suspicion of driving under the influence.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe page

Here's what the family is saying about the GoFundMe campaign

Hello family, friends and good-hearted people.

Last night a tragedy struck our family and sadly, my sister-in-law and her two babies lost their beautiful lives. They were hit head-on by a driver under the influence. Any donations would be greatly appreciated to give eternal rest to my sister-in-law Guadalupe Vergara and her two babies and to help Rodrigo, my sister-in-law's husband financially. Your help with funeral costs would be greatly appreciated.