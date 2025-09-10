7 Girl Scout Cookies Named After Washington State We Wish Existed

A new Girl Scout cookie flavor has been announced, and it's got people pretty excited.

7 Girl Scout Cookies Washington State Deserves Right Now

The new Girl Scout cookie flavor is Exploremores, and it's a tasty addition to the already beloved flavors like Thin Mints and Do-Si-Does. Exploremores will taste like Rocky Road, and they'll soon be available in the 2025-2026 Girl Scout cookie season.

So I thought I'd have a little fun with you and give you seven Girl Scout cookies if they came from Washington State.

Let's see if you like a few of these:

Rainier Delights: It's a nod to Mount Rainier. They should be mountain-sized cookies filled with cherries (because Rainier cherries are just as legendary).

7 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors Only Washingtonians Would Understand

Evergreen Crunch: Minty, crisp, and refreshing, this cookie would taste just like a walk through the forests of the Cascades. Bonus points if they come dipped in chocolate.

Apple State Snaps: Washington is famous for apples, so why not a spiced apple cookie with just the right crunch? Perfect with a cup of cider on a chilly evening.

Seattle Espresso Bites: Hello, we are the coffee capital of the U.S., it just makes sense. A bite-sized mocha cookie would keep us all buzzing and bouncing off the walls.

Cougar Crunch: WSU fans would love this one, it's a crunchy cookie with a bold chocolate-and-caramel bite. Go Cougs!

Husky S’mores: UW also gets its own treat, too: graham cracker cookies layered with marshmallow and chocolate, perfect for tailgating as well.

Columbia Crunch: For us in the Tri-Cities, these are inspired by the Columbia River; this cookie would swirl chocolate and caramel together in a flowing, sweet masterpiece.

Here are my seven picks for Girl Scouts cookies inspired by the release of their new cookie Exploremores. I just need to make up some recipes. Who wants to help?

