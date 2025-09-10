7 Girl Scout Cookies Named After Washington State We Wish Existed

7 Girl Scout Cookies Named After Washington State We Wish Existed

rik/canva

A new Girl Scout cookie flavor has been announced, and it's got people pretty excited.

7 Girl Scout Cookies Washington State Deserves Right Now

The new Girl Scout cookie flavor is Exploremores, and it's a tasty addition to the already beloved flavors like Thin Mints and Do-Si-Does. Exploremores will taste like Rocky Road, and they'll soon be available in the 2025-2026 Girl Scout cookie season.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

So I thought I'd have a little fun with you and give you seven Girl Scout cookies if they came from Washington State.

Let's see if you like a few of these:

Rainier Delights: It's a nod to Mount Rainier. They should be mountain-sized cookies filled with cherries (because Rainier cherries are just as legendary).

rik/canva
loading...

7 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors Only Washingtonians Would Understand

Evergreen Crunch: Minty, crisp, and refreshing, this cookie would taste just like a walk through the forests of the Cascades. Bonus points if they come dipped in chocolate.

Apple State Snaps: Washington is famous for apples, so why not a spiced apple cookie with just the right crunch? Perfect with a cup of cider on a chilly evening.

Seattle Espresso Bites: Hello, we are the coffee capital of the U.S., it just makes sense. A bite-sized mocha cookie would keep us all buzzing and bouncing off the walls.

rik/canva
loading...

Cougar Crunch: WSU fans would love this one, it's a crunchy cookie with a bold chocolate-and-caramel bite. Go Cougs!

Husky S’mores: UW also gets its own treat, too: graham cracker cookies layered with marshmallow and chocolate, perfect for tailgating as well.

rik/canva
loading...

Columbia Crunch: For us in the Tri-Cities, these are inspired by the Columbia River; this cookie would swirl chocolate and caramel together in a flowing, sweet masterpiece.

Here are my seven picks for Girl Scouts cookies inspired by the release of their new cookie Exploremores. I just need to make up some recipes. Who wants to help?

READ NEXT: Here Are The New Washington State Girl Scout Cookies For 2025 

Follow Us on Nextdoor

10 Yummy Must-Try Food Stops From Tri-Cities to Seattle Washington

Follow the road to great food places, from start to finish and back again!

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

8 Everyday Foods That Are Draining Your Wallet in Washington State

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these foods have seen the sharpest year over year price increases in the west region of their Consumer Price Index. The west region covers Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Data reflects prices in December 2024, as January's numbers won't be released until mid-February.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Categories: National News, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA