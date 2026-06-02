Why You’ll Want to Avoid This Richland Intersection During Midday Hours

Just a quick update from the City of Richland on some upcoming road closures on George Washington Way over the next few days.

South George Washington Way Improvement Project Nears Completion

There will be upcoming temporary lane closures at the South George Washington Way and Aaron Drive intersection as work nears completion on the South George Washington Way Intersection Improvements Project.

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Richland Traffic Alert: George Washington Way Lane Closures Scheduled

According to details from the City of Richland, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the project contractor, Ellison Earthworks, will close the northbound left-turn lane from George Washington Way onto Aaron Drive, as well as the southbound far-left (center) lane on George Washington Way.

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You'll want to make travel adjustments over the next few days to avoid frustration with the closures.

Here are more details on the closure:

The closures are necessary to allow crews to complete grinding, paving, curb installation, and pavement marking work.

Traffic control setup will begin at 8:00 a.m. each day, with construction activities starting at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Aaron Drive will remain open during the work; however, motorists traveling northbound on George Washington Way who wish to access Aaron Drive will need to follow a signed detour route using Comstock Street and Goethals Drive.

So be ready over the next few days in Richland for these delays on George Washington Way.