There are hundreds of dogs right now looking for 'Forever Homes"

Pet Over Population Prevention does a fabulous job at helping pets find forever homes. But, they are overloaded currently and there are not enough foster homes available to house the pets before they can be adopted.

Spay/Neuter Programs available

Homeless pets In our state have reached an all-time high since COVID-19 in 2020 When people were lonely and wanted companionship and went to shelters to pick up dogs.

People need to stop dumping dogs

Now that most of the workforce is back at it there is an abundance of homeless pets people have been dumped. Please email dogsadopt@popptricities.or or call 509-845-1939 if interested in either of these pups.

I am highlighting two in today's post:

Tidbit is a small 10-pound male neutered dog about 2 years old. He has a bubbly and sweet demeanor with no noticeable bad habits. Like most small dogs he is accustomed to being allowed on furniture but has not shown any chewing behavior.

He is well-behaved and kind, He seems to get along great with kids or adults and loves to sit on your lap or close by. He also gets along well with other dogs. Cats are unknown, Tidbit loves to go for rides in the car and travels nicely.

Interested in Fostering? Email dogsadopt@Popptricities.org

He is small enough to take everywhere with you but big enough to be able to handle a good hike. He's healthy, has good teeth, and can't wait to be your new best friend! Please scroll through the pics and share them with your friends.

Faith Faith loading...

Faith Martin Faith Martin loading...

Buddy is about a year and a half old neutered male. Possible Rottweiler/Mastiff mix.

He's approximately 90 lbs and is a strong and energetic pup. He's a happy guy and loves to play and romp and wrestle with other dogs.

He is also well-behaved in and out of the home. He stays off furniture and is house-trained. He is still learning not to jump up with excitement when he sees you though so be prepared for a kiss in the face if you're not looking.

He'll greet you with a smile and a smooch and is always up for a walk. Buddy looks like he would make a good "watchdog" but he seems to like everyone he meets, so I doubt he'd keep an intruder out of your yard.

He has a very sweet disposition and loves his belly rubbed and any attention you'd want to give him.

I think he's the kind of dog the kids could take outside and hang out with all day and you'd feel a bit safer knowing he was nearby and keeping an eye on things.

Buddy also is a good traveler and enjoys going for rides in the car.

Faith Martin Faith Martin loading...

Faith Faith loading...

