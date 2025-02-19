Food trucks in the Tri-Cities? let me tell you, they’ve become the heart and soul of our local food scene! It’s not just a trend anymore—it’s a full-blown craze, and I’m here for it. Have you noticed over the years how the food trucks have evolved?

Food truck variety and affordability make food trucks very popular

Remember when it was all about that one taco truck parked off Clearwater Avenue? Those were the days.

But now? Oh, Wowza! we’ve got everything from smoky BBQ to loaded baked potatoes, and let’s not forget those gourmet sandwich trucks that make you feel like you’re biting into a little piece of heaven.

One of my absolute favorites is Swampy Joe's BBQ have you tried it? To die for!

And don’t even get me started on their mac and cheese—it’s like a warm hug on a plate.

Then there’s Let's Get Baked the baked potato truck that’s always parked near the park.

You haven’t lived until you’ve tried their fully loaded spud with all the fixings.

And for tacos? Taqueria El Rinconsito still holds a special place in my heart. Their carne asada tacos are just as good as they were 20 years ago.

What I love most about our food trucks is the variety.

Whether you’re craving something savory, sweet, or downright indulgent, there’s a truck for you. Plus, it’s such a fun way to support local businesses and connect with the community.

So next time you’re out and about, skip the drive-thru and grab a bite from one of our amazing food trucks. Trust me, your taste buds will thank you!

Get our free mobile app

The Top 5 Food Items Skyrocketing Washington State Here are five food items you'll be paying more for in 2025 Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals